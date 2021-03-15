River Valley man dies, woman hurt in Crawford County crash

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 26-year-old River Valley man was killed and a woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Uniontown Road in Van Buren on Friday, March 12.

According to a fatal accident report from Arkansas State Police, Brandon Lee Fuller, of Huntington, was killed after an accident at 2:05 a.m. on the 4500 block of Old Uniontown Road.

Marissa Taylor Frazee, 26, of Booneville, was injured in the accident. She was transported to Baptial Hospital – Fort Smith, and her current condition is not known at this time.

According to the report, Fuller was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe south on Old Uniontown Road when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway, striking a fence and several trees before coming to its final rest on the east side of the roadway.

Frazee was a passenger in the vehicle.

According to the report, at the time of the incident, the road condition was dry and the weather condition was clear.