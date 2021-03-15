River Valley man dies, woman hurt in Crawford County crash

River Valley News
Posted: / Updated:

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 26-year-old River Valley man was killed and a woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Uniontown Road in Van Buren on Friday, March 12.

According to a fatal accident report from Arkansas State Police, Brandon Lee Fuller, of Huntington, was killed after an accident at 2:05 a.m. on the 4500 block of Old Uniontown Road.

Marissa Taylor Frazee, 26, of Booneville, was injured in the accident. She was transported to Baptial Hospital – Fort Smith, and her current condition is not known at this time.

According to the report, Fuller was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe south on Old Uniontown Road when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway, striking a fence and several trees before coming to its final rest on the east side of the roadway.

Frazee was a passenger in the vehicle.

According to the report, at the time of the incident, the road condition was dry and the weather condition was clear.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

