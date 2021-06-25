River Valley Regional Food Bank donates 38,000 pounds of pet food

River Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The River Valley Regional Food Bank donated 38,000 pounds of dog and cat food to pet rescues across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley today.

“We all love pets. And so if you love your pet this is a good thing. The pet rescues work hard at what they do,” says Tracy Engel, Director of the River Valley Regional Food Bank. “They obviously love pets because a lot of them do it for free. And we just wanted to be able to help the community.”

The River Valley Food Bank held a public pet food distribution back in January and says it was one of the biggest it has ever hosted.

The food bank plans to host another distribution in the future if any pet food is left over after today.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers