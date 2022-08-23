FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The River Valley Regional Food Bank will join Feeding America and other member food banks this September for Hunger Action Month, a press release announced.

According to the release, September marks the 15th year Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization with a nationwide network of 200 food banks, including the River Valley Regional Food Bank, and 60,000 partner food pantries and meal programs.

This year’s campaign presents the “impossible choices that millions of people in America are often forced to make between food and other basic needs.”

“Many people may not give a daily meal much thought. For people facing hunger, a daily meal is not as simple,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. “Instead, it becomes a different type of choice – an impossible decision between food or other crucial needs, such as electricity, childcare, or medicine. Nobody should be forced to make a choice to go hungry. With the public’s support, we can come together to help increase food access for all people, so they no longer have to make such tough decisions.”

River Valley residents can get involved throughout the month by making a monetary contribution, where for every $1, 10 meals are donated to a family in need. They can also volunteer for a shift at the food bank or host a food drive.

To learn more about how you can join the fight to end hunger, visit www.rvrfoodbank.org/hungeractionmonth.