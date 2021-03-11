River Valley Regional Food Bank receives 40,000 pound food donation

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local food bank that received over 40,000 pounds of grocery items will result in tens of thousands of meals.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints donated the grocery items to the River Valley Regional Food Bank.

The donation will provide more than 26,000 meals to the community.

John Stuart with the church says he is excited to be helping those who need it.

“It’s a blessing. It’s nice to be able to help people in need,” Stuart says. “You never know when that might come back to you.”

The food bank is available to anyone who needs it regardless of income. The food will be distributed through member agencies.

