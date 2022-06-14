FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The River Valley Regional Food Bank announced it will host “Harleys for Hunger,” a fundraising event to help fight hunger in the River Valley, on Thursday, June 30, at Parrot Island Waterpark in Fort Smith.

According to a press release, if patrons mention the fundraiser at any time between 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. when paying for admission, 15% of the entry fee will help the food bank fight hunger.

Then, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., the food bank says it will host an exclusive private event, with door

prizes for adults and children, including tickets to a Northwest Arkansas Naturals game, gift cards from

local businesses, boys’ and girls’ bicycles, toys, electronics, and more.

Armbands for admission to the private event go on sale June 13 and can be purchased at the food

bank’s location at 1617 South Zero Street, and at Fort Smith Harley-Davidson at 6304 South 36th Street.

The release notes guests may also contribute 10 canned good items to gain entrance into the park for the private event from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

The food bank says it is “grateful” for its partnership with Fort Smith Harley-Davidson, and is “eager to see

everyone at this great event.”