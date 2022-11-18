RIVER VALLEY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Hundreds of food boxes were given out to Arkansas veterans on Nov. 18 at the River Valley Regional Food Bank, according to a press release.

The RVRFB gave out more than 450 food boxes that included turkey, ham, rice, beans canned goods and other shelf-stable items.

The River Valley Regional Food Bank distributed more than 450 food boxes to Arkansas veterans in need on Nov. 18, 2022 (River Valley Regional Food Bank).

“We are honored to be able to give to these veterans as just a small thank you that sometimes seems insufficient for what they have given to their country,” RVRB Director Tracy Engel said.

The food bank partnered with Veterans of Foreign Wars chapters and the Combat Veterans Association of Arkansas Chapter 7-3.

“It has become an annual tradition with the help of the Combat Veterans Association,” said Engel.

According to the RVRDB website, the food bank has helped 51,000 people and has given out 16 million pounds of food in 2021.