FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Street resurfacing will be happening on 66th Street, south of Rogers Avenue/Highway 22, according to a press release.

Weather permitting, the outside eastbound of Rogers Avenue/HWY 22 will be closed from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Traffic will be controlled with signage and traffic cones, according to the press release. Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones.