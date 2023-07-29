ROLAND, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Roland Police responded to a vehicle that appeared to have mechanical issues around 4 a.m. Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post.

Police say the man exited his vehicle and walked to the front engine bay of the officer’s car. As the officer began to exit his vehicle, the man shot at the officer approximately eight times and fled into the woods.

A perimeter was immediately set up, according to police.

No officers were injured in the incident and the person of interest has been taken into custody.

There is no threat to the public at this time, according to police.