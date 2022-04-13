FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — After recent hail and thunderstorms impacted the River Valley area Monday night, the first thing many residents were concerned about was likely their car. Though, roofs should be just as much of a concern.

One roofing company, Hometown Roofers says that it is vital for homeowners to get their roofs inspected, especially if this isn’t the only hail storm their home has been in, as any hail damage can cause leaks.

“So, over time it’s gonna cause holes in the roof, and it’s gonna cause leaks so it’s very important that you have somebody come out and do an inspection and at Hometown Roofing, we do it for free,” said owner of Hometown Roofing, Robert Branscum.

Even though the company’s office is based in central Arkansas, Branscum says they do work all over the state.