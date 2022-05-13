FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a press release, routine bridge maintenance and inspection of the Highway 64 Bridge (West Fort Smith Bridge) over the Arkansas River will cause temporary daily lane closures next week.

Weather permitting, Monday, May 16 through Friday, May 20, bridge maintenance crews will work in the eastbound lanes from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. while bridge inspection crews will work in the westbound lanes. At least one lane in each direction will remain open for travel.

Motorists will encounter signage and orange cones as they enter the work zone. ARDOT reminds drivers to slow down and minimize distractions when moving through a work zone. Using a phone in a work zone is unlawful and can result in citations and doubled fines.