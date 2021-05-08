Runners hit the road in Barling for the Morgan Nick Everyday Hero 5K

BARLING, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The annual Morgan Nick Everyday Superhero 5K took place Saturday.

Runners and walkers from all over the area put on their superhero costumes and gathered in Barling to show support to the organization and its mission to help keep children safe.

Colleen Nick is the founder and CEO of the Morgan Nick Foundation and she says the event attracts people of all different skill levels and from all over the country.

“There are people who are absolute runners. There are people who are absolute walkers and then there are people who are here just because they want to support the foundation,” Nick said. “They don’t run, they’re not particularly fond of walking. Some people are doing the run virtually because they live in other states. So it’s just really all across the board from our communities.”

The event had an emergency change of venue from Van Buren to Barling after the severe weather in the area last week, but the run still had a strong turnout.