RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Russellville Police Department has requested the activation of a Silver Alert for two men that went missing on June 16.

According to a press release, Gary Lee Birge, 60 and his father, Joe Avlin Birge, 81, were last known to be at 1209 S. Greenwich Avenue, Apt. B, on June 16 at approximately 8 a.m.

Gary Birge is described as 5’8″, 200 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and a light complexion. His father is 5’10”, 159 pounds, with white hair, brown eyes and a light complexion.

The clothing the men were wearing at the time is unknown, but investigators report that they may be traveling in a red Ford truck with Arkansas license plate 765ZTI.

Anyone with information about the missing men should call the Russellville Police Department at (479) 968-0911.