Rutledge suing Fort Smith In-Home Health Aide for exploiting seniors

River Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2020, file photo, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge speaks to reporters at a news conference in Washington. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said Thursday, July 22, 2021 that while running for the Republican nomination for governor, she also will try to put on next year’s ballot a proposition to end the state’s individual income tax. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced on Monday, Nov. 22, she is suing Kristy Michelle Weems of Fort Smith, claiming financial exploit of seniors in the area.

According to a press release, the exploit is a violation of the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

Weems was employed as a home health aide to provide companionship, care, and other non-medical services to seniors, the release said.

According to the lawsuit, Weems took advantage of her clients’ trust and property by making multiple unauthorized purchases and cash withdrawals with their bank accounts, obtaining over $13,400.

Weems’ was fired by employer after her theft was discovered.

“Ms. Weems abused the trust of seniors and their families, stealing thousands of dollars from Arkansans,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “As Attorney General, I have always protected our seniors and the State’s most vulnerable populations.”

Rutledge is seeking civil penalties up to $10,000 per violation, an injunction, and other costs and fees incurred by Arkansas for retribution.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers