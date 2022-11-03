FORT SMITH, Ark. — With the potential for severe weather impacting the River Valley on Friday, Nov. 3, Fort Smith Police is reminding drivers to not attempt to drive around barricades during flooding.

As storms push east, there is a possibility of heavy rain leading to flooding, heavy winds, and isolated tornadoes for Friday evening. Police say river flooding is also a possibility.

Common flooding locations in Fort Smith include most of Greenwood between Rogers and N S St, most of the downtown area, parts of Towson and Wheeler between S I St and Phoenix Ave, parts of Old Greenwood (Highway 45) between Phoenix and Industrial, most of Kinkead east of Waldron, and S 58th and Valley/Country Club.

FSPD notes flooding locations are not limited to these areas, so if you are out driving “turn around and don’t drown.”

