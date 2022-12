SALLISAW, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Sallisaw man dies after a fire destroyed his mobile home on Main Street on Dec. 11.

According to Sallisaw Police Chief Terry Franklin, firefighters found Tinsley inside after working the fire around 3:15 p.m.

Medical examiners do not yet know how Tinsley died.

Investigators have not determined how the fire started.