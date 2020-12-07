“Saving the 22” initiative created for veterans

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) —The Guidance Center of Fort Smith and Governor Hutchinson’s office are partnering up with the CARES Act Steering Committee to create a new mental health initiative for veterans.

The initiative is called “Saving the 22, Vets Helping Vets” and focuses on empowering military veterans to help other veterans seek resources needed for their mental health.

“We looked at what are the necessary pieces. What are the things that cause veterans to want to end their life? And how can we actually yield and provide to them real benefit and real health,” Dr. Bill Thornton says.

The campaign’s theme is a direct reference to the number of veterans estimated to take their own lives every day across our country.

