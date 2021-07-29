School reopening plans in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As schools across the area prepare to reopen, many are outlining their COVID-19 safety protocols in advance to allow students and families to prepare for a return to the classroom. As schools announce their plans, they will be published here.

Bentonville Schools

Bentonville Schools announced their plans to return to school on Wednesday, July 28.

Bentonville officials sent a list of major changes for the coming school year.

Mask use is recommended for people who are not fully vaccinated including students and staff.

Individuals who have been fully vaccinated (which means two weeks after the second shot) will not be quarantined if they have no symptoms.

Individuals exposed to a confirmed case will not be quarantined if they have no symptoms and both the infected and exposed individual correctly and consistently were wearing a mask.

Physical distancing of three feet is recommended between students and six feet recommended between adults and students. Six feet is recommended for all adults who are not fully vaccinated.

“As your family prepares for the school year, we strongly encourage re-engagement in schools and invite you to attend your child’s open house,” said Superintendent Dr. Debbie Jones.

Click here to read Bentonville’s 2021-22 Safe School Plan.

Prairie Grove School District

Prairie Grove Schools announced will be open for 1st – 12th students on Tuesday, August 17, but Pre-K and Kindergarten students have a different starting schedule that will be communicated to parents at a later date.

Parents can contact their student’s principal if they wish to enroll in the school’s virtual learning program.

Officials say that wearing masks is highly recommended.

In addition, Prairie Grove will be dismissing students early on Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m.

To read Superintendent Reba Holmes’ letter to the district, click here.

