Scranton School bus rear-ended in Logan County, injuries reported, all students safe

LOGAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Scranton School bus rear-ended just before 8 a.m. Thursday on State Highway 109 south of Scranton injuring those inside the vehicles that crashed into the bus.

According to a Logan County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, the crash happened just south of the Prairie View community. Students were on board the bus at the time of the crash and all students on the bus were safe.

All students have been transferred to another bus and taken to school.

“There are injuries from the vehicles that rear-ended the bus,” the post said. “Please keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers.”

