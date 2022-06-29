DeAngelo Lee courtesy of Van Buren Police Department.

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: Lee has been arrested and charged with the following:

Aggravated robbery

Aggravated assault

Theft of property

Felon in possession of a firearm

Residential burglary

Terroristic threatening 1st degree



He is held without bond.

A suspect is on the run after a shooting in downtown Van Buren, according to Van Buren Police Department.

DeAngelo Lee is the person of interest. Police say an altercation occurred in a rideshare vehicle. Shots were fired but no injuries are reported. Police say he may be armed and dangerous.

Lee is from Fort Smith.

If you have seen Lee or know his whereabouts please contact VBPD at 4747-1234 and ask for Sgt. Baker.

This is a developing story.