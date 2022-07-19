FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office arrested seven suspects in relation to a drug bust involving over two pounds of Methamphetamine.

According to a post from the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, July 19, deputies, officers, agents and troopers from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Barling PD, Greenwood PD, 12/21 Judicial Drug Task Force, and the Arkansas State Police worked a bust involving nearly an ounce of fentanyl pills and numerous items of drug-related paraphernalia in addition to the meth.

Seven people were arrested and are facing charges ranging from drug trafficking to possession with intent to distribute.

More information will be provided when it becomes available.