Sebastian County deputies, ASP investigating inmate death

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Officers with Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday that investigators are working to learn more about the death of an inmate at the Sebastian County jail.

Captain Philip Pevehouse said deputies found a male inmate unresponsive during a routine cell check just before 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

Deputies reportedly performed CPR until EMS arrived and transported the inmate, who has not been named, to the hospital.

Captain Pevehouse said the inmate was breathing and had a pulse when transported to the hospital.

Around an hour later, the inmate was pronounced dead.

Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas State Police are investigating to determine the cause of death.

