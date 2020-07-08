Sebastian County detention deputy tests positive for COVID-19

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A detention deputy in Sebastian County has tested positive for COVID-19.

The sheriff’s office is coordinating with Arkansas Department of Health for mass testing at the detention center.

Sheriff Hobe Runion has notified all other law enforcement agencies which use the detention center as well as all of the court system personnel in Sebastian County.

This is the only detention center employee who has tested positive, according to the sheriff’s office.

At this time no inmates are suspected of having COVID-19. The testing is being conducted as a follow up measure to protect the health and well-being of those who are housed and work there.

The detention center employee has not been at work since July 2.