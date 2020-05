SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) β€” Sebastian County Justice of the Peace Karla Reedy was arrested for second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.

She was booked in at 3:06 p.m. today, according to police reports.

She has since been released on a $1,000 signature bond, according to reports.

Stay with us as this story is developing.