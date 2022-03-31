SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sebastian County sheriff’s officers arrested a suspect on multiple drug charges after a K-9 member of their team sniffed out potential evidence.

In a social media post, the office reported that deputies were dispatched to a location in the 10000 block of Old Highway 71 regarding “a suspicious vehicle with a man slumped over the steering wheel.” When deputies arrived, the man “appeared to be asleep and was breathing.”

Deputies knocked on the window, which awoke the male occupant who was “obviously alarmed, and quickly tried to start the car.” A deputy opened the vehicle’s door to prevent the man from driving away.

Deputies questioned the man about the contents of the vehicle, and he stated that he didn’t know because it wasn’t his car. He declined when asked for consent to search it.

After he refused, Cpl. O’Mara “deployed his K-9 partner Goose, who quickly alerted on the vehicle.” A subsequent search lead to the discovery of “numerous drugs” and items of drug paraphernalia.

James Ralph, 39, was arrested and booked into Sebastian County Jail. He has a court appearance set for April 6 and is facing multiple charges, including parole violation, possession of a controlled substance with the purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was issued a bond of $4,250.