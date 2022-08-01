SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The burn ban in Sebastian County has been lifted, Judge David Hudson announced Monday.

According to a release, Judge Hudson and the Department of Emergency Management consulted with fire officials and the Arkansas Forestry Commission to determine current fire danger and if conditions are still favorable to support rapid fire growth.

With recent rain in the county, officials determined the fire danger level could be switched to “low.”

Judge Hudson says while the fire danger has been reduced, conditions are still favorable to support small fire growth.

The public is asked to be careful if they feel the need to burn rubbish piles. Officials say during a low to moderate fire danger, open burning should only take place in the early morning or late at night when humidity levels are highest.

Open burning within city limits should comply with city ordinances regulating burning. The release notes the burn ban may be reinstated in the future.

All controlled burns must be reported to the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office beforehand at 479-783-1051.

For the most up-to-date fire danger and burn ban information, please visit the Arkansas Forestry Commission’s website at www.forestry.arkansas.gov and the county website.