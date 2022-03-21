SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KNWA/KFTA) — An individual from Sebastian County died this weekend after their vehicle collided with a tree and caught fire.

According to an Arkansas Department of Public Safety crash report, a person was traveling eastbound on Bottom Fork Road in Huntington, Ark. when they lost control of their vehicle and entered the ditch on the south side of the road.

They were able to correct themselves back onto the roadway before continuing into the ditch on the north side of the road and striking a tree. The vehicle then became engulfed in flames.

The unidentified individual died at the scene.