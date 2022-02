SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — James Layne, 53, of Barling, was killed when his motorcycle ran off the road on February 19.

According to a release from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, Layne was heading east on Phoenix Ave. when his Harley-Davidson ran off the road on the south side at approximately 5:51 p.m.

The report states that Layne was “negotiating a left turn in the roadway” when the motorcycle tipped over.

The Fort Smith Police department investigated the crash.