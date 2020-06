FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sebastian County coroner, Ken Hobbs, said the county’s first COVID-19 death was reported today.Â

Hobbs said it was a man who was in the ICU at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith.

He said he believes the man was Hispanic and died around noon today, June 1.Â

Hobbs said the death has been reported to the Arkansas Department of Health.