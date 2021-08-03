Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing and endangered teen

HACKETT, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday that they are on the lookout for a missing 13 year old.

According to Captain Phillip Pevehouse, Jayden Littleton is considered missing and endangered. Her parent who called the sheriff’s office said she has not had contact with her daughter since 6:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Investigators have been working the case, but have not yet developed any new information on the girl’s wherabouts.

SCSO is asking the public for help in locating Littleton. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (479) 783-1051. Callers can remain anonymous.