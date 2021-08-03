Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing and endangered teen

River Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HACKETT, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday that they are on the lookout for a missing 13 year old.

According to Captain Phillip Pevehouse, Jayden Littleton is considered missing and endangered. Her parent who called the sheriff’s office said she has not had contact with her daughter since 6:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Investigators have been working the case, but have not yet developed any new information on the girl’s wherabouts.

SCSO is asking the public for help in locating Littleton. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (479) 783-1051. Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers