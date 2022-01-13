Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office shared a news release regarding a missing teen authorities are trying to locate.

According to the release, Ashtyn Thomas, 17, of the Lavaca/Charleston area was last seen by family members two days ago on Jan. 11 around 8 a.m.

A report filed to the Sheriff’s Office by the family revealed Thomas was last seen on a residence camera around 11 a.m. Family members called police after they were not able to locate him.

The release states given circumstances, it is believed Thomas ran away from home.

Authorities searched several locations in the Fort Smith and Van Buren areas. These efforts have not found the teen. He is listed in the NCIC database as a runaway.

Thomas is described as being 5 foot 2 inches, 140 pounds, white with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a gray American Eagle hoodie and dark jogger pants.

If anyone has seen Thomas or has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 479-783-1051.