Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspects that stole from vehicle at Choctaw Casino

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects that stole from a vehicle on the Arkansas side parking lot of the Choctaw Casino.

According to a press release, on May 17, the owner of the vehicle went into the casino for about an hour and the subjects entered their vehicle and multiple items were stolen, including cash, credit/debit cards and multiple items of jewelry.

Surveillance photos from the casino revealed a white male entering the victim’s car. A black Jeep picked the male up and drove away.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help. If you have any information or knows the identity of the person in the photos, they are asked to call 479-783-1051.