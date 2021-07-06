Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office warns against firing guns in the air after bullet hits firework business

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Deputies with Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at a firework business south of Fort Smith on July 4 after employees reported a loud noise near their cash register.

Deputies discovered that a bullet had fallen through the building’s roof and hit the register.

“Shooting a gun into the air is not only reckless, but extremely dangerous,” officials said in a Facebook post. “A bullet fired into the air can fall back to the ground at speeds of 200 to 300 feet per second.”

Deputies did not report any injuries from the falling bullet.