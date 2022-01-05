Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office warns against scammers

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement Wednesday, Jan. 5, warning against scammers posing as deputy sheriffs of the department.

Captain Philip Pevehouse says scammers are calling citizens and telling them they missed jury duty and face an arrest warrant.

The scammer then reportedly says if those receiving the call will put money on cash cards or give the PIN number to them, the warrant will go away.

A release says one of the numbers scammers are using is 479-259-9097, so avoid this number.

The Sheriff’s Office says it will never call about a warrant and ask for money to make this warrant go away.

Officers urge if you are in doubt about any caller’s authenticity, call the Sheriff’s Office at 479–783-1051.