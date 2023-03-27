White spots indicate the damaged areas on the solar modules.

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Vandals destroyed over $160,000 worth of solar panels in Sebastian County sometime between February and now.

According to a release from the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office, public assistance is wanted to help identify those responsible for the damage. The damage was done to modules in Midland used to generate electricity.

The sheriff’s office said that 162 panels were damaged. County personnel determined that the damage was not caused by a natural occurrence such as storms, hail or wind.

There are currently no definitive suspects. If you have any information that could help investigators, please contact the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office at 479-783-1051.