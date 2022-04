SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A male suspect is wanted after taking fishing equipment in Huntington off of Highway 252, according to Captain Phillip Pevehouse of Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect was believed to be driving a 90’s Ford F-150 pickup. He is a person of interest for other thefts in the area.

Suspect in recent thefts in Sebastian County, Ark. He is said to be driving a 90’s Ford F-150 pickup truck. Image provided by Phillip Pevehouse

If you have any information please call the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office at 479-783-1051. You can leave an anonymous tip.