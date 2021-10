FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Sebastian County Quorum Court will meet to discuss a resolution to designate Sebastian County as a pro-life county this week.

The meeting is Tuesday night at seven at the Ben Geren safe shelter in Fort Smith.

This come after Washington County proclaimed itself as pro-life in July.

These resolutions have no legal authority but is intended to communicate a message, that the pro-life movement is the will of the county.