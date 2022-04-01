SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In a press release, Sebastian County announced that it will hold a county-wide Spring Cleanup Campaign on Saturdays, beginning on April 9.

“Residents of Sebastian County are encouraged to use the Cleanup Site dumpsters, to pick up litter, tackle illegal dumps and do whatever else it takes to put a shine on Sebastian County,” County Judge David Hudson said in the release. The campaign is in coordination with the Great American Cleanup.

Proof of Sebastian County residency is required with an Arkansas Driver’s License for disposal of trash at the cleanup site. The campaign runs from April 9-May 7.

“By working together to clean up our properties we all can make a difference and make our community more beautiful, safer and a healthier place to live, work and play,” said Judge Hudson. Dumpsters will be placed in several locations throughout the county for residents to have a convenient place to bring collected trash for safe and legal disposal.

Spring County Cleanup Sites

Saturday, April 9, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. – Midland – County Park/Bob Boyer Park Highway 45

Saturday, April 16, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. – Milltown/Washburn Fire Station

Saturday, April 23, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. – Jenny Lind – White Bluff Fire Station

Saturday, April 30, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. – Greenwood – Road Yard

Saturday, May 7, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. – Lavaca Rural – Rodeo Arena Parking Lot – Rodeo Arena Road

Dumpsters will be placed by 7 a.m. on Saturday and are available until 2 p.m., when they will be picked up, hauled to the landfill, and dumped by the 3:30 closing time.

There will also be an E-Waste trailer at each of the county sites to accept computers, TVs or electronics. These items are not acceptable in the dumpsters. Tires will not be accepted as part of this campaign.

County residents may dispose of up to four passenger tires without rims at no charge by taking them to Westark Tire (479-888-4520) at 601 Oak Grove Road in Van Buren, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. If you have any questions, contact John Spencer at 479-652-3705.

Cleanup dumpsters will be managed by County employees at all times to assure that only acceptable wastes are disposed of. The following items are not acceptable in the dumpsters due to landfill regulations:

Yard waste, grass, leaves and brush

Used oil

Batteries

Hazardous or toxic wastes

Cleaning chemicals

Herbicides or pesticides

Paints or liquids of any kind

Fluorescent bulbs

Appliances containing freon – appliances using freon must have the compressor removed before it can be accepted

Burn barrels for trash are illegal and will not be accepted as part of this campaign. Appliances such as refrigerators must be placed in a designated area with the County Road Department disposing of these items on the day of the cleanup date in your area.

This cleanup is for residents only, and is not for commercial disposal.