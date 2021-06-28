Sen. Boozman visits Waldron touting Federal Summer Meal Programs bill

WALDRON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sen. John Boozman visited with Waldron Public School officials Monday to hear an update on its summer meals program.

In June, the Senator introduced a bill, The Hunger-Free Summer for Kids Act, which would make permanent some of the flexibility Congress gave to schools and non-profits to reach more children during the pandemic.

The bill provides an opportunity to reach hungry children in communities without a centralized feeding site during the summer. It will do this either by mobile feeding and backpack meal programs or by authorizing the summer Electronic Benefit Transfer program to provide eligible families $30 per summer month per child to purchase eligible food items.

Sen. Boozman heard feedback on challenges facing the Waldron school district when providing meals to students over this past year.

Sen. Boozman also visited Polk County Lions Club in Mena Monday to discuss infrastructure, I-49 and efforts to provide more flexibility for communities in how they use American Rescue Plan funds.