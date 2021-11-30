Senior living facility awarded $15,000 grant from Arvest Foundation

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Methodist Village Senior Living in Fort Smith, Ark. was awarded $15,000 from the Arvest Foundation as a part of their challenge grant goal from the Mabee Foundation, a Tuesday, Nov. 30 press release said.

According to the release, the Arvest Foundation supports local organizations doing outstanding work in the communities of Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas.

This is not the first time they have granted MVSL with funds, as they granted $25,000 to install a security system. The $15,000 will be used for furniture and equipment for the new MVSL training center, the release said.

“We appreciate the ongoing support from the Arvest Foundation and applaud their commitment to organizations in our community that are making a difference,” said Melissa Curry, MVSL CEO.

The Fort Smith nursing home has until Jan. 12 to raise the remaining $84,730 to meet the grant goal, which will make them eligible to receive $154,000 from the Mabee Foundation.

To make a donation, visit www.methodistvillage.com.