Senior living facility in Fort Smith to host art exhibit

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Methodist Village Senior Living in Fort Smith, Ark. is hosting an art exhibit called “Holiday Memories” on Friday, Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The exhibit is designed to retell favorite Christmas memories of the residents as they become artists through stories and canvas.

At the exhibit, there will be an area dedicated to kids for stringing popcorn and cranberries, paper chains, or painting their own favorite Christmas memory. Cookies, hot chocolate and cider will be served to all.

Framed art pieces and handmade ornaments will be available for purchase. All proceeds will go toward MVSL. To make a donation or for more information, click here.

The event is free and open to the public.