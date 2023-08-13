SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Muldrow man has been arrested after he abandoned a child on the side of the road and fled into the woods early Sunday morning, according to a Facebook post from the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Larry Lane said one of his deputies was patrolling a county road north of Roland when he saw a vehicle pulled over to the side of the road with a two-year-old child alone inside.

The driver exited the vehicle and fled into a wooded area, according to the post.

Blum, 49 (Courtesy: Sequoyah County Sheriff Larry Lane/Facebook)

Sequoyah County deputies contacted DHS and the child was taken into custody as the officer began to search for the missing man.

Deputies deployed a drone with a thermal vision camera and located a human heat signature within five minutes. They immediately entered the woods and arrested the man.

Adam Blum, 49, was booked into the Sequoyah County Jail just after 5:30 a.m. and charged with eluding and child endangerment/neglect. Blum also had an outstanding felony warrant in Sebastian County.

“We purchased the drone about a year ago and it has been deployed numerous times in our county as well as surrounding counties, it has proved to be a very useful tool, Deputy [Mark] Choate went to special training on the operation of the very hi-tech piece of equipment, and it constantly pays off,” said Sheriff Lane.