SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Residents in Sequoyah County are asked to conserve water at this time according to Sequoyah County Water Association.

“At this time we are under a water conservation policy,” according to its website. “Please do not water lawns, fill swimming pools, wash cars, or use excessive amounts of water. Water rationing is in effect per SCWA until further notice.”