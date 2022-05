FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a press release, contractors for the City of Fort Smith Utility Department will be performing sanitary sewer work on Tuesday, May 10.

The project will require a westbound lane closure on N 41st and N 40th. Watch for flaggers and utility workers in this area and expect to take alternate routes.

This work is part of Consent Decree requirements and the City’s efforts to upgrade its sewer infrastructure.