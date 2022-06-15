CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A minor was confirmed to have shot at a deputy’s car belonging to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office with a BB gun Tuesday evening.

According to Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante, around 5:30 p.m., deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call to a home near 88 and Big Tree Roads, just south of Rudy. The officers were able to settle the dispute and began to drive a short way down the street.

While conversing, their vehicle was struck by a BB bullet from a gun operated by a juvenile who had been at the home. At the time, deputies thought it was a rifle due to its loud noise.

Deputies spoke with the boy who admitted to shooting at the vehicle before sending him home.

The sheriff said the incident was resolved peacefully and there is no danger to the public.