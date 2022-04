LOGAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In a social media post, Logan County Sheriff’s Office deputies reported what they believe to be tornado damage that “goes on a straight line for several miles” near Scranton.

Whether the event was a tornado has not yet been officially confirmed by the National Weather Service.

The post notes that deputies saw damage to houses, barns, fences and downed trees. No injuries had been reported.