UPDATE: At 8:06 a.m., the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office reported that Highway 10 has reopened.

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — At approximately 7:12 a.m., the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office reported that a significant traffic accident has shut down a section of Highway 10 east.

According to a social media post, Highway 10 east will be completely shut down near Red Brown Place, east of Greenwood. Morning commuters will need to find an alternate route.

The Sheriff’s Office stated that “law enforcement and other emergency responders have their hands full.”