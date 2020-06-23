Silver Alert activated for missing Fort Smith couple

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Fort Smith Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing husband and wife last seen on Monday, June 22 at 12:30 p.m..

Norman Fletcher, 88, and Sara Fletcher, 82, were last known to be at 1528 Quebec Drive in Fort Smith.

They may be traveling in a 2014 silver Honda Accord with Arkansas license plate #350082. The front vanity plate will display the word ‘SARA.’

Sara Fletcher is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, approximately 135 pounds with blue eyes and blond/silver mid-length hair.

Norman Fletcher is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, approximately 165 pounds with brown eyes and short, spiked gray hair.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call the Fort Smith Police Department at (479) 709-5100.

