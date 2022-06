FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On June 30, the Fort Smith Police Department reported that skeletal remains were found in the 2900 block of Cliff Drive.

The remains were discovered by a tree service at approximately 11:30 a.m. on June 27. Police do not suspect foul play and they are seeking identification from the medical examiner.

The police say more information will be released after the individual has been identified and next of kin has been notified.