State Police investigating Pope County highway death

River Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

POPE COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas State Police are investigating the death of an unidentified person whose body was discovered in Pope County at approximately 9 a.m. on December 22, in a wooded area near mile marker 83 along Interstate 40, according to a press release.

The remains were found by the operator of a bushhog working in the area.

Special Agents of the state police Criminal Investigation Division are investigating the death. The body and other evidence found at the scene are being transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory.

The state Medical Examiner will determine the manner and cause of death, the approximate date of death and gender of the deceased individual. Working closely with special agents, the medical examiner will attempt to identify the person, the police stated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play