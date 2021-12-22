State Police investigating Pope County highway death

POPE COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas State Police are investigating the death of an unidentified person whose body was discovered in Pope County at approximately 9 a.m. on December 22, in a wooded area near mile marker 83 along Interstate 40, according to a press release.

The remains were found by the operator of a bushhog working in the area.

Special Agents of the state police Criminal Investigation Division are investigating the death. The body and other evidence found at the scene are being transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory.

The state Medical Examiner will determine the manner and cause of death, the approximate date of death and gender of the deceased individual. Working closely with special agents, the medical examiner will attempt to identify the person, the police stated.