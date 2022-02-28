FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 2022 Steel Horse Rally thunders into downtown Fort Smith on May 6-7.

According to a press release, the 2021 Steel Horse Rally brought more than 135,000 visitors to Fort Smith and had an estimated local economic impact of $19.6 Million. The Steel Horse Rally Inc. is a non-profit charity that is dedicated to honoring all who serve and helping local charities and the community.

The Steel Horse Rally Inc. board of directors has selected three local charities to benefit from the 2022 rally: Antioch for Youth and Family, the Fort Smith Boys Shelter and the Children’s Service League. The rally continues the tradition of offering a variety of action-packed events.

The 2022 event will see the return of the Steel Horse Rally Cops and Cones Motorcycle Exhibition. This fun and family-friendly event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, in the middle of Garrison Avenue in the 1100 block. It will feature motorcycle units from even more cities and municipalities this year who will be riding their motorcycles through the challenging course.

The first Cops and Cones in 2021 was a crowd favorite and we are excited to see it’s return. Working in conjunction with the Fort Smith Police Department, we’ve invited even more law enforcement motorcycle units to attend this year’s event. This is a great opportunity for the public to interact with law enforcement motorcycle officers in a positive environment. Orval Smith, Vice-President of the Steel Horse Rally.

Fort Smith Police Department Motorcycle Supervisor Lt. Steven Creek added, “After last year’s successful Cops and Cones, we are excited to continue to strengthen our bond with the Steel Horse Rally plus, showcase our riding abilities while getting to know our community better.”

The entertainment headquarters of the 2022 Steel Horse Rally will once again be in the 600 block of Garrison Avenue, right across from First National Bank of Fort Smith, the Official Bank of the Steel Horse Rally. This year’s event will showcase live music by Messer, a rock band from Dallas, Texas, and the Steel Horse All-Star Band featuring some of the best local and regional talent.

The inaugural Steel Horse Rally was held in 2015. Over the span of 5 short years, the rally has had a total estimated attendance of more than 300,000 visitors, donated more than $100,000 to local charities and has had a total estimated local economic impact of more than $60 Million.